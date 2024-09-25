WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report, 9/23/2024

The September 23, 2024 edition of "WWE Raw" was one of the lowest-rated shows in the brand's history, as both overall average viewership and the key demographic ratings reduced significantly.

The show drew just 1,339,000 viewers, according to "WrestleNomics," making it the second-lowest in the show's history, excluding the two "Best Of" editions in December 2023 and 2024. The show's overall viewership decreased by 11 percent compared to the previous week, while it was 16 percent lower than the four-week trailing average.

This past week's show didn't fare well in the key 18-49 demographic ratings, as it saw a 12 percent drop, from 0.49 last week to 0.43 this week. However, the report by "WrestleNomics" noted that this isn't a historical low for "Raw" in this metric, as 30 other shows have performed worse. The viewership and ratings of the show have remained steady when comparing September 2024 to September 2023, with the former seeing a 1 percent gain and the latter experiencing a 2 percent rise. The report further added that the red brand ranked #2 on cable in the key demographic ratings for the night, behind the NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars, which secured a rating of 2.0.

The final hour of Raw had the highest key demographic rating at 0.44, while the second and first hours had ratings of 0.43 and 0.41, respectively, according to "Programming Insider." "Raw" ranked in the top 10 of primetime shows for the key demographic on Monday, behind the aforementioned Bills-Jaguars game, the game between the Washington Commanders and Cincinnati Bengals on ABC, the pre-show for the Commanders-Bengals game, and the music reality show "The Voice" on NBC.

Last week's "WWE SmackDown" also saw a significant decline, as the start of the NFL season has impacted the viewership of both of WWE's main brands.