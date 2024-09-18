WWE Raw Ratings Report - 9/16/2024

This past week's "WWE Raw" witnessed a gradual increase in key demographic ratings and overall viewership, bouncing back from a low number in the September 9 edition of the show.

"WrestleNomics" reports that the September 16 edition of the show garnered a total of 1,509,000 viewers, which represents a 6 percent jump from the previous week. The 18-49 key demographic also saw growth when compared to the previous week as it secured a 0.49 rating from 0.45 the previous week. The show, however, experienced a decline in both overall viewership and key demographic ratings over the trailing four-week average, dropping by 7 percent and 2 percent, respectively. "Programming Insider" reported that the first hour of "Raw" earned the highest rating for the show at 0.53, while the next two hours had ratings of 0.50 and 0.43, respectively. The overall viewership also started at a high of 1.618 million viewers for the first hour, followed by 1.541 million viewers and 1.367 million viewers for the following two hours.

"Raw" saw an increase in viewership despite going against Monday Night Football, which featured a match between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles, which raked in over 13.65 million viewers and 4.01 in the key demographic. The report highlighted that the WWE show ranked #1 in the 18-49 demographic when not considering the NFL game.

The September 16 "Raw" saw the return of CM Punk, who cut a scathing promo on his Bad Blood opponent Drew McIntyre, while Judgment Day defended their tag team titles against The New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, and retained their titles. Sami Zayn continued to demand a match against WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, and the show ended with Damian Priest defeating former friend Dominik Mysterio, but he and Rhea Ripley were later attacked by the Judgment Day.

