WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report: 9/9/2024

After "WWE SmackDown" wrapped up its time on FOX on September 6, "WWE Raw" started its new season with the September 9 episode that aired live from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Bret "The Hitman" Hart made a special appearance, Jey Uso became the number one contender to the WWE Intercontinental Championship, and the card for the Bad Blood Premium Live Event on October 5 started to take shape. With all that said, how many people tuned into the USA Network to see the action unfold live?

According to Wrestlenomics, the September 9 episode of "Raw" averaged a total of 1,430,000 viewers, a 13% drop from the 1,652,000 viewers the September 2 episode drew. This makes the September 9 show the second lowest viewed episode to air on the USA Network in 2024, beaten only by the January 15 episode that was headlined by the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Jinder Mahal, and the third lowest overall when including the July 29 episode that aired on SyFy.

The key 18-49 demographic dipped this week as the September 9 episode garnered a 0.45 number, marking an 8% drop from the previous week, and the second lowest of the year behind the aforementioned January 15 episode. The main reason for the drop in both categories is very simple; the NFL is back. The game between the San Francisco 49ers and the New York Jets dominated the ratings and given that "Raw" will have to go up against the NFL every week until the end of the year (and at times against two games), these types of numbers may become a regular thing heading into the final months of 2024. However, the move to a two-hour show on October 7 could potentially help the ratings from dropping even more.

