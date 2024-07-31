WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report: 7/29/24

The 2024 Olympic Games have already proven to have an effect on wrestling ratings, particularly with "WWE SmackDown" and "AEW Collision" over the weekend. But while both shows went up against the games, neither were forced to switch networks because of them. Unfortunately for "Raw" on Monday, that was exactly the case, as the red brand was forced to switch over from the USA Network to SyFy.

Advertisement

It's a decision that seems to have worked out for no one involved. Wrestlenomics reports that "Raw" on SyFy drew 1.412 million viewers and 0.51 in the important 18-49 demographic. As one would expect with a network shift, both numbers were down from the previous week on USA, with total viewership falling 21% from 1.793 million, while 18-49 was down 14% from 0.59. The show was also down over the 4 week average, slipping 20% in total viewership and 14% in 18-49.

Compared to "Raw's" numbers when they last aired on SyFy in 2022, total viewership was down from 1.602, though 18-49 was up from 0.44. More notable is that "Raw" proved to be better than what the Olympics actually drew on USA. All told, the games drew 1.384 million viewers and 0.40 in 18-49 airing in "Raw's" timeslot that night, slightly lower than "Raw's" total viewership and notably lower in the key demo.

Advertisement

The go-home episode heading into SummerSlam this weekend, "Raw" featured plenty of buildup for the PLE, opening with a heated, and polarizing, segment between opponents Drew McIntyre and CM Punk and their special guest referee, Seth Rollins. Other highlights included a vignette of Liv Morgan vowing to defeat Rhea Ripley and retain the Women's World Championship, while burning photos of former love interest Dominik Mysterio.