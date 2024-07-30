Video: Liv Morgan Is Unhinged In Fiery WWE Raw Vignette

Since injuring Rhea Ripley in a backstage attack in the spring, Liv Morgan has spent the summer trying to tear Ripley's world apart, from winning the Women's World Championship that Ripley was forced to vacate to infiltrating Ripley's stable, The Judgment Day, and attempting to seduce Ripley's paramore Dominik Mysterio. While some aspects have workeds, her seduction of Mysterio didn't, as "Dirty Dom" officially rejected Morgan last week on "Raw," telling her that he hated her instead of saying "I love you."

Advertisement

This week, Morgan responded to the news calmly and rationally, minus the calm and rational part. In a segment that aired on "Raw" last night, Morgan could be seen standing over a barrel of fire, tossing a photo of her and Mysterio and two t-shirts of Mysterio and Ripely into the barrel. Morgan, her mascara smeared from crying, said she was heartbroken by Mysterio's rejection, admitting she had put him on a pedestal and treated him like the man she thought he was, only to learn that he was "Rhea Ripley's b***h" instead.

After declaring that she "wished she could take back every tear that she wasted" on Mysterio, Morgan resolved to make the lives of both Mysterio and Ripley "a living hell." As such, the Women's World Champion declared that the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour would be completed at SummerSlam, saying she'd defeat Ripley and leave Mysterio with whatever was left of his "precious little mami." She closed her fiery rant by saying the match would end with her arm raised, as she heard three words, albeit different ones than she had previously been hoping for; Women's World Champion.

Advertisement