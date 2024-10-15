IYO SKY Takes Issue With WWE Raw Women's Tag Title Match

On "Raw" last night, Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Kairi Sane had a golden opportunity when they challenged Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Things didn't go as planned for the duo, though it wasn't due to any fault of their own. Instead, it was due to the involvement of Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend, who got into an argument with SKY while sitting in the crowd, leading to Jackson pulling SKY's hair and Legend hitting SKY with a forearm that directly led to SKY being pinned by Belair.

Advertisement

After getting a chance to view the footage, SKY was unsurprisingly annoyed with how the match went down. Taking to X shortly after "Raw" ended, SKY declared that the championship match had been "unfair" due to Jackson and Legend's interference. She also appeared ready to turn her attention towards the "NXT" duo, stating that she "couldn't just eat a punch and be done with it."

This champion ship match was not fair. I can't just eat a punche and be done with it. ....@lashlegendwwe @JakaraWWE @WWENXT https://t.co/0A97K8GIjo — IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) October 15, 2024

"Raw" was only the second main roster appearance Jackson and Legend have made, though the Meta Four members have been hard at work establishing themselves as a threat for the Women's Tag Team Championships. Most would argue last night went better than their previous attempt, as the duo challenged Belair and Cargill for the titles last Friday on "SmackDown," only to be beaten by the champions in under two and a half minutes.

Advertisement

As for the Tag Team Champions, last night's win marks Belair and Cargill's third successful defense since winning the titles back from Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn at Bash in Berlin back in August. The duo have now held the championships for 45 days, eclipsing their first reign from earlier this year, which lasted only 42 days.