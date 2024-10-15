WWE RAW 10/14/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

It's pretty wild to me that even though we lost a full hour of "WWE Raw," we gained what seems like an hour of video packages, video vignettes, whatever you want to call them. This week's set were absolutely egregious and took up a ton of time that could have been devoted to furthering a storyline, tacked on to some matches, or really anything other than telling me things I already knew and understood, or worse, re-introducing me to someone who has been on the main roster for quite some time. The worst of it started with former Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker explaining just why he turned on new champion Jey Uso. But... that already made sense (despite me stupidly hoping the other week this meant Breakker was set for larger things, whoops) because of his reaction following congratulating Uso after his victory. Breakker did congratulate Uso, but you could just tell by watching it he wasn't one to be trusted. And, of course, he wants his rematch for the title. Makes total sense, and I really didn't need to hear any of it.

Breakker's promo was also immediately (and I mean literally back-to-back) following a video for American Made, who at least had a match lined up, but their video was a waste of time as well, because we know who they are and what they stand for as heels already. I don't know if that's why I thought Breakker's video was even worse, but I can't recall a time when "Raw" was three hours that we got videos back-to-back like that. The least WWE could have done was put Breakker's promo first, then followed it up with American Made right before their match, to make things flow a little better. But, apparently that's too much to ask.

And the final video that was pretty egregious video was for poor Dragon Lee. I say "poor Dragon Lee" because this man doesn't get the respect he deserves on "Raw" to begin with, and now they're out here giving him a silly video where he turns into a dragon. Oh... kay? This was bad, in my opinion, because Lee didn't appear on the show at all. So, why was he being re-introduced to us? Make it make sense! The video didn't even end with a form of "coming soon" or "coming up next week" thing for Lee, so I'm not sure what that had to do with anything on the show.

Overall, I thought the pacing of Monday's "Raw" was a little bit better compared to last week, but these random video packages, in the case of Lee, and the horrible, rambling explanations, in the case of Breakker, have got to stop. I'd like to think that isn't too difficult an ask, because other than that, two hours of "Raw" is starting to be quite pleasant.

Written by Daisy Ruth