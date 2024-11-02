Jim Ross Assesses The Future Of AEW Star Chris Jericho

ROH World Champion Chris Jericho has been a staple of AEW television, and the veteran has undergone several gimmick changes over the five years he's been signed to the promotion. Currently, Jericho is portraying "The Learning Tree," which has largely been a rib on the criticism he's received online, but how much longer can the 53-year-old continue his career at the pace he's going?

According to legendary commentator Jim Ross during his "Grilling JR" podcast, AEW will be the final promotion Jericho competes in. "He's got lots of influence there," Ross said. "He books his own programs, lays out his own matches, and why not? That's what you want." Ross added that Jericho has developed a substantial relationship with Tony Khan over the years. "He's the kind of guy that you want around. He's the kind of guy you want as an office guy."

Ross said he often sees Jericho talking to the younger talent, who go to "The Learning Tree" to ask him for advice. Ross further noted that as far as he's aware, Jericho has always made time for young stars, and that he's been responsible for talent making it big in AEW, like Darby Allin. "He gave him a leg up, gave him a jump start on his career, and Chris put him over," Ross noted. "Jericho's never been one to not put somebody over when it's the right thing to do."

