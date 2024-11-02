Jim Ross Assesses The Future Of AEW Star Chris Jericho
ROH World Champion Chris Jericho has been a staple of AEW television, and the veteran has undergone several gimmick changes over the five years he's been signed to the promotion. Currently, Jericho is portraying "The Learning Tree," which has largely been a rib on the criticism he's received online, but how much longer can the 53-year-old continue his career at the pace he's going?
According to legendary commentator Jim Ross during his "Grilling JR" podcast, AEW will be the final promotion Jericho competes in. "He's got lots of influence there," Ross said. "He books his own programs, lays out his own matches, and why not? That's what you want." Ross added that Jericho has developed a substantial relationship with Tony Khan over the years. "He's the kind of guy that you want around. He's the kind of guy you want as an office guy."
Ross said he often sees Jericho talking to the younger talent, who go to "The Learning Tree" to ask him for advice. Ross further noted that as far as he's aware, Jericho has always made time for young stars, and that he's been responsible for talent making it big in AEW, like Darby Allin. "He gave him a leg up, gave him a jump start on his career, and Chris put him over," Ross noted. "Jericho's never been one to not put somebody over when it's the right thing to do."
Jim Ross believes Chris Jericho will have an AEW sendoff akin to Sting's
Jericho recently commented on the shape he's in, explaining that he doesn't lift weights as much as he used to, and instead utilizes kickboxing to stay fit. Ross notably pointed out that Jericho is in great shape, and added that he believes that he's a keeper.
"And if Tony Khan is smart — and he is — Chris is gonna be a part of the company for the foreseeable future, and a long time to come," Ross added. "When he and Tony Khan make the decision to say 'that's enough,' that he'll get a sendoff like Sting, in that sense."
Ross further described Jericho as one of AEW's MVPs, and praised the veteran by claiming that he loves working with him, as well as seeing how he works with other talent. "He's invaluable, and they listen to him, 'cause he's been there and done that," the WWE Hall of Famer noted. It remains to be seen if Jericho goes out the way Sting did, however, if that does end up being the case he might also do it at 65, since "The Learning Tree" doesn't plan on slowing down anytime soon.
