WWE's Tiffany Stratton Wanted To Cry During This Match

Tiffany Stratton has quickly become a major fan-favorite star on the "WWE SmackDown" roster, and since she's the current holder of the women's Money in the Bank briefcase, she's bound to have a top spot very soon. However, her breakout was arguably during 2023's "WWE NXT" No Mercy PLE, when she took on Becky Lynch.

"In the moment, I was like, 'Oh my God,' when she hit me on the head with her hard hat and busted me open," Stratton recalled while speaking with "Metro UK." "That was like, 'Oh my gosh, I want to cry right now.'" Despite the brutality of their Extreme Rules match, Stratton says that Lynch was amazing and guided her through the match. "I was very nervous that whole day, just because everything just happened so quick, and I wasn't ready."

Stratton said the match went by quickly, and before she realized it, it was over and easier than she thought it would be. Interestingly, she also noted that she struggles to fall asleep after matches, admitting that nothing can prepare a wrestler for getting busted open and hurt during a match, and that they simply have to trust their instincts. "And you get an adrenaline rush, for sure, and that kind of makes things a lot easier," Stratton explained, seemingly suggesting that the adrenaline high is what keeps her awake later. "Other than that, you just have to go out there and trust yourself."

