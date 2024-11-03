Jim Ross Looks Back On Death Of WWE Hall Of Famer Gorilla Monsoon

Jim Ross' arrival in WWE in 1993 signaled a period of transition between lead announcers, as the company decided to move Gorilla Monsoon, then 56, into more of a support role. Shifts like these can be challenging in wrestling, where talent is often reluctant to give up their spot. But according to Ross, not only was Monsoon gracious about the change, the two became fast friends. On "Grilling JR," Ross reserved some of his kindest words for Monsoon, whom he said looked at him like a son.

"The passing of Gorilla was just heartbreaking. I would not have had the career I had in WWE if it had not been for Gorilla Monsoon," Ross said. "I'd be down in the dumps, and he'd pull me out of it ... I just loved him. I can't think of anybody that I worked with in pro wrestling in my 50 years now in the business that I had more respect for and more love for than Gorilla Monsoon." In addition to sometimes tracking commentary for WWE's syndicated shows, Ross and Monsoon worked closely on the short-lived "Radio WWF," which would host fan call-ins and provide alternative commentary for pay-per-views. Ross said Monsoon always remained professional, even as he approached his final years behind the desk.

"To see him get re-positioned at the announce table and how he handled it in a positive way — I'd like to think that was because he liked working with me. ... I never had a cross word with him. Not one time." Ross' AEW colleague Tony Schiavone expressed similar sentiments about Monsoon from working together in the late '80s. Moonsoon's last appearance for WWE was in 1999 as a judge for WrestleMania 15's "Brawl for All" match. He died later that year at the age of 62.

