Jon Moxley Teases An 'Extra Special' Edition Of AEW Dynamite

It's Jon Moxley's AEW now, and has been ever since the AEW World Champion sent his former comrade, Bryan Danielson, into semi-retirement with a brutal assault. And while Moxley and his allies, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shaffir, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta have since asserted control ove the promotion, many within AEW have wondered who could step up to stop them, with a reluctant Orange Cassidy so far seen as the prime candidate.

Advertisement

Appearing on "Youngstown Studio" to promote tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Cleveland, Moxley actually asserted that he and his allies may be the one under attack from Cassidy and AEW, not vice versa. Alas, the only place to answer to that question is on "Dynamite," and Moxley didn't mince words when it came to hyping up the show.

"I've done the sale's pitch many, many times in my life," Moxley said. "I go 'Hey, come down to Saturday night,' whatever. '92.6,' and then '102.8. Hey, it's gonna be great.' And you just repeat that same thing over and over. I've done that a million times. I'm not going to lie and say that I haven't. But this is no B.S. sales pitch. When Jon Moxley, when me and my compatriots, when we make a promise, when the words come out of my mouth, nothing comes out of my mouth except the truth. I don't got any time for anything else. Wednesday will be a very special show."

Advertisement

Moxley will be on hand for the event, likely watching closely as Cassidy addresses Moxley's attack on Chuck Taylor, Cassidy's long-time friend, one week ago. Also scheduled are Kris Statlander vs. Kamille, Shelton Benjamin vs. Swerve Strickland, and Private Party challenging the Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Titles, with Private Party promising to disband if they lose.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Youngstown Studio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription