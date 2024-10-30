Brody King Addresses Idea Of Shane McMahon Coming To AEW

Among the many things that have captured wrestling fan's attentions this year is the possibility of Shane McMahon, long thought to be a WWE lifer, showing up in AEW. Those fans were flamed earlier this year when it was revealed McMahon and AEW owner Tony Khan met secretly during AEW's residency in Arlington, Texas. And though rumors for McMahon coming into AEW have quieted recently, there's still some that wonder if Shane-O-Mac could make his way to the promotion before long.

If McMahon does come to AEW, he'll have Brody King waiting for him with open arms. When asked what a potential McMahon arrival in AEW would look like during an interview with "Sportskeeda," the House of Black member summed it up with just one word.

"I don't know; chaos?" King said with a laugh. "I feel like the whole internet wrestling community would go up in fire that day. But you know, that's kind of what I live for. I live for the unexpected and the unpredictable. So...I don't know whether it be good or bad. It would definitely get people talking. And you know, Shane has always been someone that's kind of gone by the beat of his own drum.

"He never had to be the wrestler he was. He never had to be a wrestler at all. And he did, and like, you can tell he definitely has a passion for pro wrestling, because, you know...it's easy to be the son of a rich guy. But to do literally the death defying things that he did, as a pro wrestler, and getting in the ring with other pro wrestlers, that speaks to a whole other volume to his character and him as a person."

