Bully Ray Discusses Bygone Backstage Issues With WWE's Randy Orton

It's not uncommon for wrestlers to have beef that goes on for years after a botched move or backstage incident, but it seems that one instance of a match gone bad that led to ill will between WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray and Randy Orton is a thing of the past. According to the tag team legend on "Busted Open Radio," things are cool between the two after a dark match between the Dudley Boyz and Orton and Batista left many involved in the match injured back in the "Ruthless Aggression" era. Bully Ray said he remembered a documentary team trying to get him to talk badly about how Orton acted earlier in his career, "about how he was a miserable prick," and he turned it down.

"Me and Randy have squashed all of our issues, all of our problems," Bully Ray said. "Neither one of us want to speak a bad word about one another ever again. We have a nice relationship now. Hugging and kissing when we see each other. But yeah, there were times, as I said before, that he was a bad apple early in his career and that 'miserable prick' thing, as Hunter pointed out, kind of followed him. This is probably the least miserable we've ever seen Randy since he's come back from injury."

Both men have recently appeared on "WWE NXT," though they didn't cross paths on screen. Orton defeated Je'Von Evans in the main event of "NXT" in its first show in his hometown of St. Louis. After helping NXT Champion Trick Williams at Halloween Havoc, Bully Ray will team up with him to take on Ethan Page and Ridge Holland at an "NXT" show in the former ECW arena in Philadelphia.

