Rikishi Addresses Son Jey Uso Dropping WWE Intercontinental Title

Jey Uso had a brief reign with the WWE Intercontinental Championship, carrying the historic belt for just under a month between late September and late October, before being dethroned by the man he beat for the title in the first place: Bron Breakker. On his "Off the Top" podcast, Jey's father. WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, said that his son was just getting warmed up with what is historically WWE's #2 belt.

"Too soon. Too soon. If I'm the promoter and I'm only speaking business-wise. Yes, finally Jey had gotten his flowers with the belt, so rightfully earned and deserving, now we got it on this kid here who's well over ... It is through the roof as far as notoriety," Rikishi explained. "He's got merchandise with every city he goes to ... From a marketing standpoint view, you're only gonna [do better business] if you leave it on this kid." Rikishi, a former Intercontinental Champion himself, says he's not speaking as Jey's father, but as a wrestling promoter.

"it's about numbers. It's about revenues," Rikishi said. "For me, I would've protected this character of 'Yeet' a lot longer." The title was Uso's first singles title in WWE, who joined the company alongside his brother Jimmy 14 years ago. As it stands, Uso is currently realigned with Jimmy and their cousin Roman Reigns, as Reigns fights Solo Sikoa and his Bloodline to take back his place as the leader of the Samoan dynasty. Jey, Jimmy, and Roman are set to clash with three of the four members of the revamped Bloodline in a six-man tag team match at Crown Jewel.

