WWE Makes OG Bloodline Vs. New Bloodline Six-Man Tag Match Official For Crown Jewel

WWE has made official another match for this weekend's Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia, as the original Bloodline, led by Roman Reigns and consisting of Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso, will face off against the new Bloodline led by Solo Sikoa.

After this week's "WWE Raw," WWE announced that Reigns and The Usos will feature in a six-man tag team match against Sikoa's group, although they haven't revealed who among the four will represent the new Bloodline.

Jey and Jimmy Uso patched things up last week on "WWE SmackDown," after they cost the new Bloodline the WWE Tag Team Titles, helping WWE newcomers The Motor City Machine Guns win the championship. While they seem to be on the same page, Jimmy informed Jey on "Raw" that he still has to settle things with Reigns, and invited him to appear on this week's "SmackDown," a day before their match at Crown Jewel. The last time Jey and Jimmy shared a ring was at WrestleMania earlier this year when they faced off in a one-on-one match, which was won by the former. The duo, meanwhile, haven't teamed together since last year's Money in the Bank show, where they, interestingly, faced Reigns and Sikoa in a tag team match.

Sami Zayn, who was previously a part of the original Bloodline, questioned Jey putting his trust in Jimmy after how the latter betrayed his twin earlier. Zayn was then surprisingly seen speaking to Sikoa during this week's "Raw," to add further intrigue to the storyline. Zayn is not booked for the Saudi Arabia show, which will be held in the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh.