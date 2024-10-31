Tommy Dreamer Explains Rob Van Dam Expectations For WWE NXT At ECW Arena

Due to the upcoming U.S. Presidential Election, WWE announced that next week's episode of "WWE NXT" would move to Wednesday, going head-to-head with "AEW Dynamite," and most notably, emanate from the ECW Arena. In light of this, the promotion opted to bring in ECW legends Bubba Ray Dudley (Bully Ray) and Rob Van Dam to interact with the rising stars of "NXT," leading to a tease that RVD might compete next week.

Advertisement

While fellow ECW legend, Tommy Dreamer, isn't scheduled for the show, he weighed in on what fans will get to see from RVD on "Busted Open Radio." "Obviously you're gonna see, probably, a three-way — which would be off the charts — between Je'Von Evans, Wes Lee, and Rob Van Dam," Dreamer said. "He was a predecessor to all that stuff," Dreamer added, noting that RVD is the father of the style that Evans and Lee wrestle today.

It remains to be seen if RVD will end up competing on the show or not, but it would definitely be a no-brainer since his appearances in AEW proved that he's still able to go toe-to-toe with the younger talent. Additionally, the veteran has a high opinion of the WWE locker room, claiming that the wrestlers backstage don't look as exhausted as they did in his day, and that everyone is legitimately happy to be there. RVD had similar things to say about the AEW locker room as well, noting how wrestling as a whole has changed since his early days in the industry.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.