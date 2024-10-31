WWE Stars Show Off Their 2024 Halloween Costumes

Twas a colorful day in the WWE locker room as several talents showed off their costumes for the 2024 Halloween holiday, via a video posted to X. While some took a more modern approach with their getup, others paid homage to notable faces of the past.

In a blend of the two categories, former WWE World Tag Team Champion R-Truth cosplayed as 16-time world champion John Cena. Truth has been a vocal admirer of Cena for years, so much so that he's hailed him as his "childhood hero." As such, it's no surprise that Truth decided to dress as him, wristbands and all, as Cena looks ahead to his official retirement tour in 2025.

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green pulled double duty in the costume department this year, beginning with a collaborative presentation as WWE's main roster General Managers. As Green portrayed Adam Pearce (often the target of her complaints) from "WWE Raw," her tag team partner Piper Niven donned a blue tie and wig, reminiscent of the "WWE SmackDown" GM Nick Aldis. When approached by Green and Niven backstage, a shocked Aldis asked "Am I hallucinating?" Elsewhere, Green can be seen practicing poses with Indi Hartwell, who is fitted in a matching pair of Green's pink ring gear.

In a throwback to WWE's Attitude Era, Alpha Academy's Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri recreated the famous photograph of The Dudley Boyz standing beside Stacy Keibler, who is wearing nothing but the WWE Tag Team Championships. "SmackDown" star Michin embodied another figure from the respective time period — that being former WWE Women's Champion Lita.

Happy HALLOWEEN! 🎃 Who has the best costume?! 👀 pic.twitter.com/a0kfXb3ORv — WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2024

Elsewhere, WWE personality Byron Saxton channeled his inner royalty when he put on a fur vest and crown, much like WWE's 2006 King of the Ring Booker T. As an added layer, Saxton complemented this look with a golden scepter.

Finally, Zelina Vega made a tribute to her fellow LWO member Rey Mysterio, who once served as a member of WCW's No Limit Soldiers. "Can I hear the call of the soldier? Hoody hoo," Vega said, while dressed in Mysterio's signature camouflage pants and beanie.