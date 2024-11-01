Liv Morgan Gives Update On WWE Contract Status

WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan has provided an update on her current contract status with WWE and expressed her happiness about being part of the promotion.

In a new interview with "Impaulsive," Morgan told former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul that she has no plans to leave the company anytime soon.

Advertisement

"I'd like to be in WWE as long as they would allow me, but at the same token, I'm thinking about life outside WWE, which isn't going to be for a very long time," Morgan said. "As long as they'll have me, I'll happily be in WWE. I may retire after WWE. I may just sit on my farm while my rentals pay my bills."

As the conversation went on, Paul's co-host brought up the idea of his "five-year plan," inspired by Morgan's plans for retirement. The WWE Women's World Champion revealed that retirement definitely won't be anytime soon as she's committed to WWE until roughly 2029.

"I signed a new five-year deal, so I know what my five-year plan is gonna be," Morgan revealed.

Morgan has been WWE Women's World Champion since May when she defeated Becky Lynch in Saudi Arabia. After stealing Rhea Ripley's paramour Dominik Mysterio, Morgan has been a thorn in the Australian's side for much of the year.

Advertisement

She and her comrade Raquel Rodriguez attacked Ripley on Tuesday when Ripley visited "WWE NXT." The attack is reportedly a way to write Ripley off of programming while she recovers from a broken orbital bone. The injury means Morgan is free of Ripley's interference as Morgan heads to Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel event, where she will face WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax to determine the first-ever WWE Women's Crown Jewel Champion.