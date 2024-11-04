Why AEW's Harley Cameron Is Grateful To QT Marshall And Divisive QTV Stable
AEW star Harley Cameron has been showing off her wrestling abilities as Saraya's enforcer, more often than not taking the beatings meant for her mentor. However, AEW fans were initially introduced to Cameron as a part of the ill-fated QTV stable, where she was only involved in promos.
During her recent appearance on "The Wrestling Classic," she recalled her time working in the stable alongside QT Marshall. Cameron noted that QTV was her first real opportunity for TV time in AEW, and stated that she had worked for free for some time because she couldn't secure her green card to work in the United States. Cameron claims she heard about a work opportunity in AEW, for what would eventually become QTV, disclosing that Billy Gunn and Shawn Spears put her name forward.
"They gave me the biggest opportunity of my life, and I am where I am now, massively because of QT. QT really believed in me," she said.
AEW has done a lot to platform Anthony Bowens and allowed him to be open about his sexuality, leading to an exchange between him and Cameron — who thought he was into her — where he rejected her advances, leading the crowd to erupt into a "he's gay" chant. Cameron revealed that Bowens has since said that it was one of his favorite wrestling segments to date.
"Again, just given a great opportunity to do something so fantastic in such a cool and fun storyline," she said. "The energy was just electric that night in the arena."
Cameron looked up to Saraya and Ruby Soho
At the time that Harley Cameron joined The Outcasts, the tag team consisted of Saraya and Ruby Soho, the latter who has since stepped away due to her pregnancy.
During the interview, Cameron commented on how quickly time has passed since QTV and her joining The Outcasts. She also revealed that the original plans for her and the tag team were very different in the beginning.
"Saraya and Ruby, like, first off, are people I looked up to and wanted me to get into wrestling," she said. "I don't think that I expected it to be, like, to stick like this? 'Cause I think the initial plan was to add me in but I don't know if I was going to be solidly in the group."
Cameron highlighted that the chemistry she shared with Saraya as the possible reason why AEW changed their original plans. By the end of QTV, she realized she hadn't wrestled yet. While she was grateful to show off her character, she wanted to prove her in-ring abilities as well, leading to her having over ten matches in AEW this year.
