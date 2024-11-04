Why AEW's Harley Cameron Is Grateful To QT Marshall And Divisive QTV Stable

AEW star Harley Cameron has been showing off her wrestling abilities as Saraya's enforcer, more often than not taking the beatings meant for her mentor. However, AEW fans were initially introduced to Cameron as a part of the ill-fated QTV stable, where she was only involved in promos.

During her recent appearance on "The Wrestling Classic," she recalled her time working in the stable alongside QT Marshall. Cameron noted that QTV was her first real opportunity for TV time in AEW, and stated that she had worked for free for some time because she couldn't secure her green card to work in the United States. Cameron claims she heard about a work opportunity in AEW, for what would eventually become QTV, disclosing that Billy Gunn and Shawn Spears put her name forward.

"They gave me the biggest opportunity of my life, and I am where I am now, massively because of QT. QT really believed in me," she said.

AEW has done a lot to platform Anthony Bowens and allowed him to be open about his sexuality, leading to an exchange between him and Cameron — who thought he was into her — where he rejected her advances, leading the crowd to erupt into a "he's gay" chant. Cameron revealed that Bowens has since said that it was one of his favorite wrestling segments to date.

"Again, just given a great opportunity to do something so fantastic in such a cool and fun storyline," she said. "The energy was just electric that night in the arena."