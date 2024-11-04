Swerve Strickland Names AEW Stars He'd Want With Him In A Bar Fight

Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland might be one of the biggest stars on the roster, but he, unfortunately, hasn't made many friends on his road to the top and instead burnt many bridges with would-be allies.

Despite this, Strickland is aware of the capabilities the men in the AEW locker room have. In an interview on "The Rich Eisen Show," he listed the AEW stars he would call if he were in a bar fight.

"I'm bringing [Eddie] Kingston. Kingston? He dirty; he fight dirty, I like that," Strickland said. "I need somebody who's gonna move the crowd, move the people, so Samoa Joe — you look at Joe wrong, you know you lost already."

Strickland looked at the hypothetical fight strategically, noting that he would need someone to flank their opposition.

"Like, Darby gonna throw his body at somebody. He's going to jump off the bar," Strickland added, pointing out that Darby Allin has an extreme pain tolerance too. "Man, shout out Jake Hager, shout out Jake Hager. He got reach too."

Strickland has a good relationship with the aforementioned men behind the scenes, but he couldn't call on any of them on "AEW Dynamite," when he was decimated by the newly debuting Bobby Lashley. Now that he has to deal with Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP, it could be a good time for Strickland to start making a few friends who could have his back in a heated scrap.

