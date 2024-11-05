AEW's Kyle Fletcher Assesses The Future Of Aussie Open As A Tag Team

AEW's Kyle Fletcher has undergone somewhat of a physical change after he recently shaved off his hair to solidify his membership with the Don Callis Family and distance himself from Will Ospreay.

While he has no more love left for the former leader of the United Empire, what of his tag team Aussie Open, with Mark Davis? The star explained during an interview with the "Battleground Podcast," ahead of last week's "AEW Dynamite, that he is happy being a singles star.

"I am more than content being Kyle Fletcher," Fletcher said. " "I have come unto my own, I feel like this new hairdo, this new era, I'm more than focused and content on that."

Fletcher suggested that things would be settled between him and Davis once he fully recovered from his injuries. Since the interview, Fletcher has been confronted by Davis, who wasn't happy with his betrayal of Ospreay, and declined an invitation to join the Don Callis Family.

On the note of unfinished business, Fletcher revealed that he would like to return to NJPW and settle things with the War Dogs faction. "I wanna put Shingo Takagi in his place, Sabre — I'd love to step back in the ring with him — there's a bucket load of people," Fletcher explained.

Additionally, the AEW star also noted that he would love to return to the UK, specifically Rev Pro, and face the Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion, Luke Jacobs, and also compete in CMLL again, to face Mistico.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Battleground Podcast," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.