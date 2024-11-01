Tommy Dreamer Addresses Paul Heyman's Absence From WWE TV

Next week's episode of "WWE NXT" will emanate from the old ECW arena in Philadelphia, with ECW originals Dawn Marie, Bubby Ray Dudley, and Rob Van Dam already announced for special appearances. One name highly speculated to also appear is the former owner of ECW, Paul Heyman. Given Heyman's purposeful absence from WWE television, though, fellow ECW legend Tommy Dreamer isn't sure if his potential presence would materialize on-screen in "NXT."

"Storyline wise, we really haven't seen Paul. There's a bigger picture," Dreamer said on "Busted Open Radio." "I also don't know if I'd do it once the show goes off the air, and for that live house to get that as a gift for just there ... Paul Heyman, everybody who ever wrestled for ECW and part of that business [knows] he deserves to be there and deserves to get recognized, whether it not be on television, but at least in house, because that place will shower him with love."

As Dreamer alluded to, Heyman was last seen on the June 28 episode of "WWE SmackDown," specifically on the receiving end of a brutal attack by the new Bloodline led by Solo Sikoa. In the midst of Heyman's absence, the likes of Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso, members of the original Bloodline, have returned to WWE's blue brand with the aim of taking down Sikoa's army. As "The Wise Man" to Reigns, many expected Heyman to follow suit shortly after, but according to Heyman himself, he doesn't want to ride Reigns' coattails. Instead, Heyman wants his televised resurgence to be meaningful, one that will set up another year's worth of storyline.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.