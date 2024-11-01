Scammers Impersonating WWE's Alexa Bliss Bilk Elderly Retiree Out Of About $1 Million

With the rise of the internet over the last 30 years, online scams have become disgustingly prevalent, with older people often becoming targets of individuals looking for easy money. A recent report from the New York Times detailed one particularly heinous case, with one or more scammers posing as WWE star Alexa Bliss and others to con one retiree out of roughly $1 million.

The story revolves around a man named Alfred Mancinelli, who was contacted online by one or more people pretending to be Bliss. Over the course of years, Mancinelli was convinced to send hundreds of thousands of dollars to these scammers, believing that he was in an online relationship with Bliss and that she needed financial assistance.

Mancinelli's conversations with the Bliss imposter(s) often featured lies about her relationship with Vince McMahon, including claims that McMahon was continually "humiliating her" after she denied sexual advances from the then-WWE boss. The scammer was reportedly working with multiple associates, and one of the primary ways they would siphon money from Mancinelli was by claiming that Bliss was in the hospital and needed financial assistance for treatment.

