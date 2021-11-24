RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss has once again cautioned her fans to not fall for fake accounts pretending to be her on social media.

Bliss clarified via a Tweet on Tuesday that she has only one Twitter account/Instagram handle:

For those who think they’ve spoken to me on a “private account” or “Google hangout” or any other form of communication – it is not me. It is someone pretending to be me. I hate that I have to repeat this so much 🤦🏼‍♀️ this is my only acct & I only have 1 IG

Bliss has dealt with scores of catfishers over the years, especially on Instagram.

Earlier this year, Bliss was harassed by a fan who tweeted that he was going to take a trip to her home and that she should break up with her fiancé, Ryan Cabrera.

Bliss hasn’t been on WWE TV since Charlotte Flair brutally ripped and tore apart her doll, Lilly, at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view in September. At the time, Wresting Inc. reported exclusively that Bliss would be taking time off for “a few months.” Subsequently, PWInsider reported that Bliss was scheduled to undergo sinus surgery.

Bliss has teased changing up her gimmick during her WWE return. You can see her tweet below.