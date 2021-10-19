Alexa Bliss has been off WWE TV since RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair brutally ripped and tore apart her doll, Lilly, at last month’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Following her loss to Charlotte, Wrestling Inc. exclusively reported that Bliss was taking time off from WWE. Subsequently, PWInsider reported that Bliss was scheduled to undergo a sinus surgery soon. However, there was no timetable provided on Bliss’ return to WWE TV.

On Monday, Bliss tweeted out a GIF that shows her undergoing several character transformations over the past year or so. Fans took it as a hint that Bliss could possibly ditch her dark persona and bring back her old character. At Extreme Rules, Bliss sat in the ring with the remains of Lilly, and sobbed uncontrollably. Fans believe this was another sign of Bliss changing up her gimmick soon.

Unlike other injured Superstars such as Bayley and Asuka, Bliss was drafted to RAW earlier this month in the 2021 WWE Draft. This could be another sign that Bliss isn’t expected to miss extended time.

Bliss’ tweet can be seen below.