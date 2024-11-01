Dave Meltzer Assesses Women's World Title Picture In WWE Ahead Of Crown Jewel

Tomorrow at WWE Crown Jewel, Liv Morgan and Nia Jax are set to wrestle for the new WWE Crown Jewel Women's Championship, as announced by Paul "Triple H" Levesque earlier this month. While only the new title will be on the line between the two, there's still a strong possibility that either the WWE Women's Championship or the Women's World Championship could change hands.

Writing in today's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer offered his assessment of the women's world title scene in the promotion ahead of Crown Jewel. Meltzer's prediction is that Tiffany Stratton will cash in her Money in the Bank contract. Despite recent teases that Stratton will target Morgan, Meltzer believes she'll instead use her contract to take the WWE Women's Championship from Jax.

Meltzer's reasoning was that Morgan is unlikely to lose the title until her feud with Rhea Ripley concludes. However, that is now complicated by the fact that Ripley is hurt and will be out of action indefinitely. This could cause the company to come up with a new finish for the match, dramatically shifting the title picture in the wake of Ripley's injury.

With GUNTHER as a favorite to beat Cody Rhodes, Meltzer concluded that Jax will likely win the match against Morgan, giving each brand a victory. If his prediction comes true, Stratton will betray her ally and capitalize on Jax being exhausted after the win, setting up a title feud between the two heading into WWE Survivor Series WarGames later this month.