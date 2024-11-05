AEW Star Shelton Benjamin Reflects On Time With WWE

Shelton Benjamin is quickly finding new life since arriving in AEW on the fifth anniversary episode of "AEW Dynamite." Despite the fact that his current run in AEW is mirroring his last major presence in WWE, with what was once The Hurt Business reuniting as The Hurt Syndicate with Bobby Lashley now back in the fold, there's a new focus and a new hunger to Benjamin, according to "Busted Open Radio" co-host Tommy Dreamer, which he credits to wanting to re-emerge after a long period of misuse in WWE.

"Things haven't always gone my way," Benjamin said. "For me it's more a bit of misuse because I feel like there's a generation of wrestling fans out there who don't view me in the light I'd like to be viewed." Now that he is firmly entrenched in AEW, most recently in a main event segment on "Dynamite," the spotlight and the opportunity is there for Benjamin to re-establish himself more in line with how he thinks he should be perceived by fans. "There's definitely a sense of image rehabilitation going on because I'm not that same guy from WWE," he said. "I'm not trying to be."

While it's obvious that Benjamin wants to separate himself from the version of his character that fans remember from WWE, he does look back upon his tenure there fondly, spanning first from 2000-11 and later 2017-23. "I cherish my time in WWE because it really changed my life for the better," he said. "I have more good memories than bad." But now, Benjamin knows it's time to get back to business, with much to showcase in his new home. "It's not about proving myself to anybody as much as it is showing them what they've been missing this entire time."

