Rikishi Feels Like This Member Of WWE's Bloodline Faction Hasn't Shown His Real Skills

While the Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline has undoubtedly made a mark as a unit, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi isn't sure if one of the members has shown their full potential as an individual yet. In recent months, Rikishi has reiterated his belief that Jacob Fatu, the enforcer of the "new" Bloodline, should rampage through the WWE roster. As he points out on the "Off The Top" podcast, though, Fatu has had limited opportunities to do that, let alone display his full range of abilities.

"I tell you one thing, as much heat as that kid Jacob is getting for the time being, and not really for me because you and I know who Jacob really is, I still feel Jacob has not performed or [been] given the opportunity to let him showcase his real skills," Rikishi said. "When I say this kid is bad-bad, [he is] just absolutely talented. The world haven't seen that. All you guys seen was snippets. But you can imagine the day, even if they were to put him against, I'm just gonna say Bron Breakker, if they put Jacob against Bron Breakker, I can almost tell you, people [are] gonna turn Jacob babyface. You could just feel the vibes. You can see it."

If given the proper platform, Rikishi believes Fatu can one day solidify himself as a major babyface, so much so that he'll have "the whole arena howling." For now, however, Fatu remains a loyal member of the new Bloodline, who are slated to take on a trio of original Bloodline members — Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso — at WWE Crown Jewel.

"There's four of them there [in the new Bloodline], but you can almost feel like Jacob's gonna snap one day on these guys," Rikishi said.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Off The Top" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.