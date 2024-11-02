Kevin Owens Attacks Cody Rhodes With Chair Following Video Message On WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens said he didn't want to have to hurt former friend and tag team partner Randy Orton, but now, Orton has left him no choice but to do just that at Crown Jewel. Following the breakdown of their friendship when Orton attempted to keep Owens and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes apart following their own falling out, Owens attacked Orton backstage during the October 11 edition of "WWE SmackDown." This week, on the blue brand, Owens initially sent in a video to WWE to air, to be sure his former friend saw it ahead of their match.

In the video, Owens said he had been trying to call Orton all week, but he wouldn't answer. He said that he doesn't want to fight Orton because he's looked up to him for "so long" and still does. He said he never wanted to hurt Orton, but at Crown Jewel, he's going to hurt Orton like "The Viper" hurt him. Owens said it's all Orton's fault that this is happening, and Orton did this to them.

Following Orton and Rhodes' tag team victory after Ludwig Kaiser and Rhodes' Crown Jewel opponent, World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, Owens appeared and attacked Orton with a chair from behind. GUNTHER was able to get Rhodes in a chokehold while he was distracted. Owens stood in the ring and stared at Orton and watched Rhodes fade and GUNTHER take him down to end the show.

