LA Knight Retains US Title In Frenetic Triple Threat Match At WWE Crown Jewel 2024

LA Knight retained his United States Championship at Crown Jewel over Andrade and Carmelo Hayes, after the challengers competed in a best of seven series of matches, which Knight interrupted on "WWE SmackDown" last Friday. The match was made after Knight was the special guest referee in the seventh match of the series, but declared himself the winner and still champion despite not competing in the match after taking Hayes and Andrade out. The Crown Jewel match between the three men was fast-paced, with Andrade and Hayes immediately going after each other and Knight initially stepping back.

Both Andrade and Hayes flew out of the ring at multiple points, with Andrade taking out Knight with a moonsault and Hayes taking out Andrade with a dive to follow. Hayes countered a BFT twice in the ring, and dropped Andrade onto Knight and attempted to pin them both. The last act of the match saw all three competitors take it to the ropes multiple times. Hayes and Andrade were in the corner at one point, and Knight attempted to capitalize and jump up to them, but slipped, leaving Hayes by himself. Hayes hit a Nothing But Net on Knight, but the pin was broken up by Andrade. Knight hit a double BFT to both his challengers to get the victory and retain the championship.