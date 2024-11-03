Backstage News On Where Drew McIntyre Has Been Since Loss To CM Punk At WWE Bad Blood

A new report has shed light on Drew McIntyre's status amidst his absence from WWE TV. "The Scottish Psychopath" has not been seen since losing the Hell in a Cell blow-off to his feud with CM Punk in October at WWE Bad Blood, with Punk appearing the following "WWE Raw" to confirm he would be taking some time off. It was reported afterward that McIntyre had sustained a legitimate head laceration that needed staples to be closed, and would be thus taking time off for the injury to heal. Fightful Select has since reported further on his absence, explaining that he has used the time to visit family in Europe. Just days prior to McIntyre vs. Punk, his brother, John Galloway, took to X to announce the passing of their aunt.

"There are no words to describe how grateful I am I had two such strong women in my life," Galloway wrote over a picture of his late aunt and his late mother. McIntyre named his sword, Angela, after his mother, who died in 2012.

It's been a big year for McIntyre both within WWE and outside of wrestling, winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania – albeit holding it for minutes – and making his big screen debut alongside Dave Bautista in "The Killer's Game" releasing theatrically on September 13. But there have also been a number of setbacks for his character within storyline, first, as mentioned before, losing the World Heavyweight title thanks to a costly altercation with Punk leading to Damian Priest's Money in the Bank cash-in. Then his feud with Punk got in the way of winning the title once again at Clash at the Castle in Glasgow, before going 2-1 in their subsequent saga of PLE matches.

