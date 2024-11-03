Solo Sikoa On Pinning Roman Reigns At WWE Crown Jewel: 'Who's The Real Tribal Chief?'

Solo Sikoa had some words for the WWE Universe after he pinned Roman Reigns in the opening match of Crown Jewel. Saturday night's PLE, emanating from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia saw the original Bloodline trio of Reigns, Jimmy, and Jey Uso team against Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu, which ended after a referee bump allowed Fatu to get illegal offense on the "Original Tribal Chief." With the match won, Sikoa's faction sought to take out Jey with a chair spot, but Sami Zayn ran out to make the save. However, Sikoa escaped as Zayn caught Reigns with the Helluva Kick to close the segment.

Addressing the happenstance during the "WWE Crown Jewel Post-Show," Sikoa expressed delight at the in-fighting between the originals. "I feel happy because Roman got kicked in the face by his so-called family member, Sami Zayn, and Sami Zayn trying to trick me, trying to trick The Bloodline, but obviously it didn't work."

The self-proclaimed "New Tribal Chief" further addressed pinning Reigns. "Why's it shocking? Why's it shocking I beat Roman Reigns, huh? I was supposed to beat Roman Reigns. I came out on top, I'm the real OTC, I'm the real Head of the Table. This is my Bloodline, this my family, this is my show! And another thing, who's the real Tribal Chief?"

Sikoa's win on Saturday was a significant milestone, joining only reigning WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and his older brother Jey in pinning Reigns since he became the "Tribal Chief" in 2020. Reigns similarly suffered his pinfall loss to Uso during last year's Bloodline Civil War match at Money in the Bank, a result which predicated their eventual Tribal Combat match.

If you missed the show and want a recap, check out the results of WWE Crown Jewel 2024 here.