Adam Cole's Comments Might Upset Fans Who Want To See Him Return To WWE

AEW star Adam Cole may have disappointed several of his fans when he left WWE in 2021 to join AEW, and it seems that they may not get to see him in a WWE ring ever again.

In a recent appearance on the "Stick to Wrestling" podcast, Cole discussed his future in AEW and has seemingly shut the door for a return to WWE. Cole has had his fair share of ups and downs in his three-year stint with AEW, with him spending some time on the sidelines over the last year due to injury, but the former Undisputed Kingdom leader is loving his time in the promotion and wants to finish his career in AEW.

"Yes, yes, I believe so," said Cole when asked if he wanted to end his pro wrestling career in AEW. "Of course, in pro wrestling, obviously, 'never say never,' you never know what's going to happen. But, I love AEW with all of my heart. I love the crew, I love my boss, I love our fans, I absolutely love it here and I have no plans of leaving."

Cole was an integral part of the "WWE NXT" roster in his four-year run with WWE but left the promotion before being called up to the main roster. He has previously spoken about the close relationship he developed with Triple H and Shawn Michaels during his time in the brand. The 2022 Men's Owen Hart Cup winner, who is a fan favorite in AEW, has yet to win a title in the promotion, but he may have many opportunities to have gold around his waist considering his plans to retire in AEW.



If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Stick to Wrestling" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.