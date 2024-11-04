AEW's Kenny Omega Explains How His Diverticulitis Could Be 'Blessing In Disguise'

Kenny Omega has been out of action for months after being diagnosed with diverticulitis — which can be fatal in some cases — leading to the "Cleaner" not even appearing on television outside of his involvement in the Young Bucks EVP storyline. However, Omega seems to be nearing medical clearance already, and in an interview with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, he looked at the positive side of his diverticulitis diagnosis.

Omega looked back at the wrestling industry across Japan and AEW over the past year, noting that there was a weight on his shoulders because of his position in AEW. He also believes that Kazuchika Okada has been taking over in his stead.

"I looked at that man as a monster, and I can't lie, I was scared; I can't face this guy as current Kenny Omega," he admitted. "Although getting sick in the way that I did set me back almost a year now, it's almost a blessing in disguise, because it really allows you to assess things in a different way." The veteran further noted that his time away will ultimately allow him to return with a clear headspace and eventually perform at the best of his abilities again.

Omega has reportedly been discussing his return to AEW amongst those closest to him, and that there might be plans for him to enter into a feud with Okada once he returns to AEW. If the above quotes are anything to go by, it seems like he's already planting the seeds for a match against "The Rainmaker."

