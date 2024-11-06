Adam Cole Regrets Not Getting To Wrestle This Star In AEW

Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson debuted in AEW at All Out 2021. Both wrestlers were involved in the same segment and on opposing sides, yet they never had the opportunity to face off in a singles match in an AEW ring. In an interview with "Stick to Wrestling," the Undisputed Kingdom leader expressed his admiration for Danielson, while also admitting that he wishes they got to wrestle each other in Tony Khan's promotion.

Advertisement

"Bryan's health and Bryan's safety and Bryan's legacy is the most important thing so I'm glad that Bryan is able to rest and heal and again, Bryan's one of the greatest to ever do it and selfishly, I do wish I could have stepped into the ring with him again but who knows? Never say never. Maybe someday, maybe someday."

According to Cole, Danielson is mutually admired by fans and his peers. He claimed that every wrestler he knows loves and respects "The American Dragon," adding that he's one of the best performers to ever lace up a pair of boots. Despite not getting to face him in AEW outside of a multi-man tag match, Cole previously wrestled Danielson in singles competition on an episode of "WWE SmackDown" in 2019.

Advertisement

Danielson's loss to Jon Moxley at AEW WrestleDream 2024 marked his retirement from competing on a full-time basis. It remains to be seen when he'll return to action — if he even does — but at least he has an opponent waiting for him in Adam Cole. Furthermore, Cole claims that he'll be in AEW for years to come, so there is no rush in regard to the dream match taking place.