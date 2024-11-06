WWE Legend Mark Henry Names His Favorite Funny Wrestlers

The worlds of comedy and professional wrestling have long been intertwined, with countless charismatic and over-the-top personalities making their way through the industry over the years. Appearing on "No-Contest Wrestling," WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry was asked to name some of the funniest people he's come into contact with in wrestling.

"Santino Marella," Henry said. "[When] he's not even trying to be funny, he's funny. I don't know how he's not in Hollywood being Jim Carrey, because he does characters like that, and he tells the most 'off' jokes. It's like he's trying to get canceled, you know?"

Henry then reminisced about a past time when he called Marella to ask about a specific joke the former WWE star had told, which Henry wanted to repeat in a stand-up comedy set. However, Marella told him that the joke was too offensive to be told publicly, and that it would make all of America hate Henry if he told it.

In addition to Marella, Henry highlighted The Boogeyman (AKA Martin Wright) as well as Ron Simmons and John "Bradshaw" Layfield as more incredibly funny wrestlers. In particular, Henry gave credit to Simmons and Layfield for their comedic chemistry.

"They complement each other perfectly and it's hilarious," Henry continued. "Ron, with the 'Damn,' that's just one thing. There's about 50 of them. Ron has a certain look that he makes, you know? Bro, he's the best."

Henry was also known to be good friends with Owen Hart before his death in 1999. Hart had a reputation for being a prankster backstage, with stories of his "ribs" on other wrestlers still being spread as legend to this day.

