Dominik Mysterio Says WWE Raw Star Is Like His 'Stepdad'

Since joining the Judgment Day in 2022, Dominik Mysterio has had the opportunity to work and learn alongside Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Carlito, all of whom have over 15 years of experience in the wrestling business. However, according to "Dirty Dom," Balor has been the most helpful out of the Judgement Day crew, as he told "Bootleg Kev" how the former WWE Universal Champion has been a mentor to him since 2017.

"It's honestly been so fun just being able to pick his brain and being in matches with him and him guiding me through certain things and just like seeing how he puts things together. It shows why he's one of the greatest of all time especially like in ring wise and like he's the man you know, I first met him in 2017 and ever since then he's kind of like been my stepdad."

Balor has commented on Mysterio's growth in WWE, stating that the former NXT North American Champion has helped the Judgement Day garner more attention and heat from the fans, and made them more believable as a heel faction. Balor also continues to inch closer to 150 days as one-half of the WWE Tag Team Champions with JD McDonagh; however, the two have not defended their titles since the September 16 edition of "WWE Raw" when they defeated the New Day.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Bootleg Kev" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.