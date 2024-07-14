Finn Balor Assesses Dominik Mysterio's Growth In WWE

Since turning on his dad and aligning with The Judgement Day in 2022, Dominik Mysterio has widely been recognized for exceeding expectations in WWE. Current World Tag Team Champion Finn Balor recognized Mysterio's success and recalled how he helped the young star early on in his career.

"You never think that it's going to lead to what it f***ing led to," Balor told "What's the Story?" "Then I start doing the team with 'The Judgement Day... Then it's me and Damian [Priest's] job to kind of help Dom."

"Dirty Dom" was universally booed after turning on his father, Rey Mysterio, at WWE Clash of the Castle 2022. However, Balor believes the heel turn helped the Judgement Day's stock rise. "Here's me naively thinking that... me, Damien, and Rhea are supposed to be helping Dominik," said Balor. "In reality, it's Dominik helping us get heat and making us more of a believable heel unit."

Balor also shed light on how Mysterio's growth in-ring has been unique. Unlike most wrestlers who started on the independent scene and eventually went to WWE, Mysterio trained under Lance Storm, who is currently a producer for TNA, for only two months before he was on television. "He was pretty much trained on the job," said Balor. "He made his debut in the ThunderDome and those were like his first matches... He's basically an anomaly where he learned what he's doing now on live television."

Mysterio has been featured prominently on "Raw" and "Smackdown" since his debut, and he's currently embroiled in a love triangle storyline with Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and the recently returned Rhea Ripley.

