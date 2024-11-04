Rikishi Assesses Sami Zayn's Presence In WWE's Bloodline Story

Sami Zayn pledged his allegiance to Roman Reigns, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso at WWE Crown Jewel 2024, when he shockingly came to their aid during a beatdown by The Bloodline. Leading up to Crown Jewel, many fans questioned if Zayn should once again team up with the "Original Tribal Chief" and the Usos. This was due to how well the former Intercontinental Champion's redemption story was told after betraying Reigns. However, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi believes the original Bloodline's reunion wouldn't feel the same without Zayn's involvement.

"I think Sami Zayn fits exactly into The Bloodline," Rikishi said on "Off The Top." "You can never replace the originals — we go back a few years or so. We talk about the original Bloodline so there's that one piece that's missing now. Now they got Jey, and there's just that one piece that's missing, so if you replace it with somebody else, I don't feel it's complete because you can't replace original faction... The fans want to see Sami there — I mean, that's what I'm feeling, that's what I'm hearing just by watching what's happening."

With tickets now on sale for WWE Survivor Series and the event set to take place this month, Zayn coming to the aid of Reigns and the Usos suggests he'll join his former stablemates take on the Solo Sikoa-led iteration of the Bloodline in a WarGames match. However, WWE has yet to announce if that match will take place at the upcoming premium live event.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Off The Top" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.