WWE Announces Ticket Onsale Info For Survivor Series: WarGames 2024

It's only September, but it will be October before one knows it, which means the upcoming Survivor Series: WarGames PLE may as well be around the corner. WWE sure wants fans to think that, which is why they're making sure everyone knows they can start picking up tickets very shortly.

Advertisement

In a press release unveiled today, WWE confirmed information announced on "Raw" last night that tickets for Survivor Series: WarGames, being held in Vancouver, British Columbia's Rogers Arena, would go on sale this Friday. For fans that just cannot wait that long, however, they'll have a chance to grab certain tickets earlier by registering for the presale, which will take place the day before on Thursday.

Survivor Series being held in Vancouver continues WWE's trend of holding the bulk of their PLEs outside of the US, save for shows such as WrestleMania and SummerSlam. While WWE held their first "SmackDown" of 2024 in Vancouver this past January, Survivor Series will represent the first time WWE has held that particular PLE in Vancouver. It will also be the first PLE/PPV WWE has held in the city since December 1998, when the promotion ran In Your House: Rock Bottom, headlined by Steve Austin vs. The Undertaker in a Buried Alive Match.

Advertisement

While the show remains far enough out that no matches have been announced for the card, many have speculated that one of the WarGames matches could be built around a civil war revolving around those in the Bloodline stable. That speculation heightened after SummerSlam when Roman Reigns returned and attacked Solo Sikoa, effectively distancing himself from Sikoa's current incarnation of the stable.