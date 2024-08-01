Triple H Announces Official Location & Date For WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024

Just over a day before WWE SummerSlam 2024, the company has revealed the date and location for this year's WWE Survivor Series WarGames. In a video posted to social media, WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque made the announcement today that the event will take place at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on November 30.

Just spoke with our friends @MyVancouver and can officially announce that #SurvivorSeries: WarGames is headed to @RogersArena in Vancouver on November 30. You're not going to want to miss this... pic.twitter.com/EGVrkrqEK8 — Triple H (@TripleH) August 1, 2024

Levesque stated that he had just ended a phone call with Destination Vancouver, a non-profit organization that works to increase tourism in the city. With the deal between WWE and Destination Vancouver complete, the executive revealed the return of WarGames for the third year in a row along with the date for this year's show.

November's event will be the first time Survivor Series has taken place in Vancouver. The city hasn't hosted a WWE premium live event or pay-per-view since 1998's WWF In Your House 26: Rock Bottom, though there have been scattered television tapings in Vancouver since then. That includes the New Year's Revolution edition of "WWE SmackDown" from earlier this year, which also took place at Rogers Arena.

The 2023 edition of Survivor Series WarGames was a significant night for the company, as it featured the return of both Randy Orton and CM Punk. Orton was announced in advance and took part in the main event WarGames match, while Punk came back as a surprise after almost a decade away to close out the show.

Over the last two years, each Survivor Series has presented two WarGames matches; one for the men's division and another for the women's. It's likely too early to make strong predictions for who might be featured, but the events that play out tomorrow night at SummerSlam will undoubtedly have ramifications for the next few months.