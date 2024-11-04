WWE's Natalya Reacts To Davey Boy Smith Jr.'s Latest Achievement

After nearly twenty five years in the wrestling business, Davey Boy Smith Jr. can finally call himself a World Champion. And he accomplished that goal by winning one of the most famed championships in all of wrestling, defeating Yuma Aoyagi to become All Japan Pro Wrestling's Triple Crown Champion on Monday. As happy as Smith surely is, his cousin, WWE star Natalya, might be even happier.

Taking to X Monday morning, Natalya posted photos of Smith posing with the Triple Crown Championship, and remarked how proud she was of her cousin for his accomplishment. The former WWE Women's Champion also noted that Smith had been chasing after a moment like this ever since he was a child, before reiterating how happy she was for Smith and how hard he had worked for this moment. Later, Natalya also tweeted an article from Yahoo Japan, commenting on Smith's victory.

I'm so proud of you @DBSmithjr!!!! Ever since you were a kid, you wanted this. I'm so happy for you and you've worked so hard for this. AND NEW ALL JAPAN TRIPLE CROWN WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMP!!!!!! 👏 pic.twitter.com/OeZjYWlHlB — Nattie (@NatbyNature) November 4, 2024

Smith had long had success as a tag wrestler, winning tag team gold in WWE, New Japan, Pro Wrestling NOAH, MLW, and NWA with partners Tyson Kidd, Lance Archer, Doug Williams, Teddy Hart, and Brian Pillman Jr. Despite that, singles success had eluded him, with Smith's biggest singles accomplishment before the Triple Crown being a two-time winner of MLW's Opera Cup tournament.

With the win, Smith joins Terry Gordy, Stan Hansen, "Dr. Death" Steve Williams, Vader, Taiyo Kea, and fellow Canadian Joe Doering as the only foreigners to ever hold the Triple Crown. The victory may have extra significance for Smith, as his father, the late WWE Hall of Famer "The British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith, has long been considered one of the greatest wrestlers to never hold a World Championship.