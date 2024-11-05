Photo: Bronson Reed Shows Off Damage He Endured At WWE Crown Jewel

Bronson Reed is still nursing his wounds just two days after losing to Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday. After Reed crushed Rollins's ribs weeks ago, "The Architect" got a modicum of revenge with a vicious Curb Stomp to beat the former NXT North American Champion in Saudi Arabia. Reed took to social media to show off his bloodied brow after the match, as well as a very angry expression. The skull and crossbones, as well as the clock emojis likely suggest that Reed is telling Rollins that his time for revenge is coming.

Advertisement

Despite the loss, Reed is optimistic about his future, as he recently told Chris Van Vliet that he hopes to remain in the main event scene following the attack on Rollins. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry believes the company has invested in him, especially because of the feud Reed has been embroiled in with Rollins.

Rollins returned to WWE programming recently, hounding Reed at every turn, even costing him a "Last Monster Standing" match back in October, with the two men's various backstage brawls forcing management to make Saturday's match. Rollins will likely be focused on regaining the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, which he lost in April to Drew McIntyre, but if Reed's emojis are any hint, he will likely have to keep his eyes on the rearview mirror, lest he get blindsided by Reed. Rollins wasn't the only victim of Reed's rampage this past summer, as he also crushed former World Tag Team Champion R-Truth.

Advertisement