Matt Hardy Addresses AEW's Chris Jericho Winning ROH World Title

Chris Jericho is the current Ring of Honor World Champion, defeating Mark Briscoe on a recent "AEW Dynamite" amid rumors that Tony Khan is shopping ROH around for a TV deal. Though the decision was controversial among some fans, former AEW star Matt Hardy sees the logic in the move, as revealed on a recent episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy."

"I watched the ladder match that he had with Mark Briscoe and I thought that Jericho was utilized perfect," Hardy said. "If you're trying to build Ring of Honor, ... he's a great guy to be the champion and to feature him. That match ... elevated Mark Briscoe, in my opinion."

Regarding the fans who believe Jericho should no longer be on TV, Hardy shared his opinion that they are simply wrong. The wrestler argued that if Jericho were to leave the promotion, it would have a damaging effect on their outlook and success.

Hardy stated that he could empathize with Jericho's position as an older star in today's era of wrestling, and the former AEW star recalled people within the promotion feeling as though he and his brother Jeff shouldn't have been brought in at all. Jericho occupies a different position as one of the company's original stars, but there are certainly fans who have been vocally opposed to Jericho taking up TV time, with his feud against Hook becoming a sticking point throughout 2024.

"Casual fans that just tune in for wrestling — that don't really give a s**t about what's going on behind the scenes, they just want to be entertained — Chris Jericho is somebody that they know," Hardy continued. "So if Chris Jericho is doing a thing with Hook, ... I would imagine it's good exposure for Hook."

