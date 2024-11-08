Lee Johnson Sets His Sights On Two AEW Top Guys

Now four years into his AEW tenure, Lee Johnson has begun to hit his stride in 2024. In particular, Johnson has made some noise in Ring of Honor, taking former ROH TV Champion Kyle Fletcher to the limit, while also forming a tag team with EJ Nduka. But Johnson's ambitions are much larger than that, with the 26-year-old looking to one day work his way to the top of the AEW card.

One of his main motivations for that, as he revealed during an interview with "Ruthless Talk," was so he could face his dream opponent, an individual that inspired Johnson to pursue wrestling.

"The answer's always going to be Kenny Omega," Johnson said. "Kenny is the reason I started wrestling. I had always wanted to be a wrestler, but I remember watching Kenny in 2015 and I was like 'Man, I got to wrestle this guy one day. I know I want to be a wrestler, but I need to start now if I want to wrestle this guy.' So for sure Kenny.

"Kenny is...I look up to him...in just the biggest way possible...I'd love to get in the ring with him. I wish that he was back. I hope that he's getting well. I hope that he's back as soon as possible, because man...I can feel him not being there. I don't know if anybody else feels that way, but when Kenny's there, you feel like just how good everything in the arena feels when his music hits. So definitely Kenny."

Johnson also wouldn't mind a match with Bryan Danielson, though that could be difficult given Danielson recently wrapped up his full-time career.

"I hope he comes back, just for a little bit, because I want to get in the ring with him," Johnson said.

