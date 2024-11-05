Bully Ray Addresses Liv Morgan Crying At WWE Crown Jewel 2024

Liv Morgan recently became the inaugural WWE Women's Crown Jewel Champion after defeating Nia Jax at this year's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. During the press conference following the PLE, Morgan was visibly emotional and shed a few tears, which Bully Ray commented on during "Busted Open Radio."

"Like, they give Liv a little something, then they pull back. (...) Start, stop. Start, stop. Start, stop. Very difficult to endure in the WWE and still make it to where Liv is today," Bully commented. The veteran then recounted how Morgan was working in Hooters in New Jersey, "slinging wings," before making her way to WWE and now standing in the middle of the ring in Saudi Arabia, as the first-ever WWE Women's Crown Jewel Champion.

"Sharing the ring with the prince, sharing the ring with Triple H, sharing the ring with Cody Rhodes — it's a hell of a spot to be in, considering where you came from," Bully pointed out, noting how hard Morgan worked to get to this point and opining that she has every right to get emotional at this stage. Bully further noted that he's glad that Morgan isn't cut off from her emotions after previous setbacks in WWE, and can still have moments like these. "If you can't cry, don't cry at all, don't try to cry; I want real tears, and that was a real emotional moment. I'm happy for Liv."

