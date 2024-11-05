WWE Hall Of Famer The Godfather Offers Health Update

Despite being 64 years old, WWE Hall of Famer Charles "The Godfather" Wright hasn't hung up his boots just yet, with his most recent match taking place this past September. Additionally, Wright has become a big fan of playing disc golf, but both ventures will have to be put on hold soon. Speaking on "Poddin' Ain't Easy," the former WWE star revealed he'll be undergoing surgery in the near future.

"I still have to have my right knee done, so I'm tinkering around," Wright said. "I'm gonna wait until maybe February [or] March of next year, then I'm gonna get my right knee done, then I'm gonna be playing disc golf every day."

Wright stated that he's already had his other knee replaced, as well as going through surgery on one of his hips. Once his next procedure is taken care of, the former WWE star said that he's looking forward to improving his frisbee throw. According to Wright, fans will know he's back on his feet when his social media feeds start becoming dominated by disc golf posts.

Though he still wrestles on occasion, the bulk of Wright's in-ring career took place from the late 1980s until the early 2000s, with most of his matches taking place in WWE. After taking about a decade off, Wright began picking up independent bookings in 2012 and has continued to stay involved with the business. His WWE Hall of Fame induction came in 2016, celebrating Wright's work as The Godfather, Papa Shango, and more.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Poddin' Ain't Easy" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.