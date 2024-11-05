Mark Henry Thinks WWE's Bloodline Story Will See More Powerful Role Than Tribal Chief

If The Bloodline saga were a wedding cake, its layers would already reach the ceiling, but on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry thought there was room for one more — a twist that would bring back a title that hasn't existed in WWE in over 40 years. "The only thing that's more powerful than a Tribal Chief is a High Chief," Henry said. "And there's only been one of those in the history of wrestling. And I think that our future shows that there's gonna be another High Chief. A legitimate High Chief. And when you're the High Chief, your Tribal Chief plays almost like second in command... and I don't think that's gonna be Solo."

Advertisement

The last wrestler to brandish the title of "High Chief" was Peter Maivia, grandfather to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and great-uncle to Roman Reigns. Henry seemed to suggest that Rock would be a logical choice to play such a role, if he returned to WWE for WrestleMania season as early reports would indicate. Last WWE fans saw him, Rock was calling himself "The Final Boss," a similar role that could serve as a precursor to becoming High Chief. The rivalry between Reigns' original Bloodline and the Solo Sikoa-led new Bloodline is certain to at least carry through Survivor Series. WWE's Royal Rumble in January typically signals the start of WrestleMania season, a reasonable timeframe for Henry's hypothetical scenario.

Advertisement

Lending credence to Rock's future involvement was his surprise appearance at the end of WWE's October PLE, Bad Blood. Following Reigns and Cody Rhodes' win over Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, Rock stopped at the entranceway to simply observe, punctuating things with a quizzical People's Eyebrow.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.