Dave Meltzer Predicts 2024 WWE Survivor Series WarGames Match

For a third consecutive year, WarGames will return at WWE Survivor Series, which is set to take place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on November 30. After being reintroduced to the wrestling world in 2017 as an NXT-exclusive stipulation, the double-ringed steel cage extravaganza has become a main roster staple since Triple H took over the creative direction of WWE in 2022.

The men's match in 2022 saw The Bloodline at full strength as they defeated Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and The Brawling Brutes, while the 2023 match saw The Judgment Day and McIntyre defeated by Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, and a returning Randy Orton, with CM Punk's return to the company coming after the final bell. As far as the 2024 men's match is concerned, Dave Meltzer claimed on an episode of "Wrestling Observer Radio" that he thinks the bout will be an all Bloodline affair. "Survivor Series in Vancouver; I think it's going to be Bloodline/Bloodline."

The Bloodline civil war will most likely look a lot different to how it looked in 2023 when Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa fought The Usos at that year's Money in the Bank event in London. These days, Sikoa is backed by the former Guerrillas of Destiny, Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga, as well as Jacob Fatu, while Reigns returned at SummerSlam to help Cody Rhodes against Sikoa and his cohorts. Reigns has already been backed up by The Rock in 2024, and will team up with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at Bad Blood on October 5 to take on Sikoa and Fatu, potentially setting the seeds for WarGames.

