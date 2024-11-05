Rikishi Names WWE Stars With Whom He'd Like His Sons To Work

The Uso brothers are arguably more popular now as singles stars than they were as a tag team due to their involvement in The Bloodline saga. Jey Uso specifically has taken his career to the next level on "WWE Raw," where he's become one of the most popular babyfaces on the brand while also capturing his first Intercontinental Championship. Despite Jimmy staying on "WWE Smackdown" and being sidelined due to injury, he has still made a massive impact on the blue brand since returning at Bad Blood. Speaking on "Off the Top," Rikishi listed two current WWE stars who he believes would be great singles opponents for his sons, and centered his reasoning behind wanting Jey and Jimmy to continue to gain experience.

"Just by watching the roster to me, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio are some of the OGs that always pops up into my mind when it comes to working with my boys, it's because there's so much that they can take away and learn from that. These are the two champions, you know a Hall of Famer and another one soon to be in the Hall of Fame right ... even though they've been there for 17 years and I'm talking about my sons but you can still learn from these type of OGs," Rikishi explained. "I would just love to see that you know magic, memory type of match you know, one of my boys versus each of one of those cats."

Rikishi also explained how both Orton and Mysterio were close friends to himself and his late brother Umaga, and he hopes his sons are able to have the opportunity to wrestle their heroes before they retire.

